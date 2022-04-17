China: Video Of Drone Catching Fish From Pool In Shanghai Goes Viral, Netizens Perplexed

In a bizarre incident in China's Shanghai, a video of a drone catching fish from a pool has surfaced which has left netizens perplexed. With the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country, various provinces are enforcing lockdowns yet again to contain the spread of the deadly virus. According to local reports, robot dogs are roaming Shanghai's empty streets to monitor whether anyone is breaking the lockdown norms or not. Stringent lockdown curbs has forced people to return to the confinements of home and improvise everything from scratch. One such person used a drone to catch a fish from the pool.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by a Twitter user named Rodrigo Zeidan, who is a Shanghai-based Professor. The video shows a drone attached to fishing gear that falls into the pool as the drone lowers. The drone's reflection is plainly seen in the water. The drone saw a fish and pulled it up, flying several feet in the air before stopping on the balcony and showcasing the view of the city. Zeidan wrote the caption, "Grocery shopping in Shanghai, 2022 edition." He also said, "It is an elaborate prank by somebody with a robust drone, a lot of imagination, and plenty of time on their hands."

Grocery shopping in Shanghai, 2022 edition. pic.twitter.com/Azz3f6KKee — Rodrigo Zeidan (@RodZeidan) April 16, 2022

The video was shared on April 16 and has already garnered over 3 lakh views and 900 retweets. There are almost 4,000 likes on it as well. People were perplexed by the drone catching fish, as evidenced by a large number of comments on the video. One Twitter user wrote, "It is that easy. You can do it in the wild as well. With a drone, it's easy to spot fishes in lakes and rivers."

Maaaan thats brilliant but its going to wear the heck out of the engines on that drone. — Christopher Franko (@chrisjfranko) April 16, 2022

Wow! That can't be anywhere near as easy as that looked. — R.P. McSmurphy (@FlyinSparxx) April 16, 2022

It is that easy. You can do it in the wild as well. With a drone it's easy to spot fishes in lakes and rivers... Just enter drone fishing on YouTube .. — Der jetzt doch wieder geimpfte (@MartinvonRom) April 17, 2022

Another person commented, "Maaaan thats brilliant but its going to wear the heck out of the engines on that drone." The third comment read, "shouldn't that fish be in some Guinness book of records?"

Going to be fun pulling the worms out of those fish — Financeback Gorilla (@FinanceGoriIla) April 16, 2022

I just realized the line was tied to the drone and he wasn’t literally using a rod with the drone nearby 😂 — Stephen Chow (@chowcollection) April 17, 2022

Farm to table😂 — MJS (@utility_is_king) April 16, 2022

COVID situation in China

China is facing a huge surge of COVID-19. Shanghai, which is China's largest city, has remained under heavy lockdown as the daily caseload reaches more than 2,000 cases, according to local reports. Due to the unusual spike, strict regulations have caused widespread frustration among Shanghai's 26 million residents, who are unable to obtain basic necessities such as medical supplies.

