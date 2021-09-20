China Vows To Continue Supporting Afghanistan 'without Any Conditions'; Offers $15M Funds

Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, met the Taliban's interim Refugees and Repatriation Minister cum Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and vowed to continue assisting and cooperating with Afghanistan without any conditions. According to Tolo News, China has offered $15 million in humanitarian relief as well as three million doses of COVID vaccines to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of the Refugees and Repatriation claimed that the aid would reach the war-torn country within a few months. This follows the announcement by the United States of almost $64 million in additional humanitarian aid for the Afghan people. On Monday, September 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that US aid to Afghanistan would bypass the Taliban and go directly to non-governmental organisations and UN agencies providing aid to underprivileged Afghans, reported ANI.

China, which has been closely monitoring events in Afghanistan, wants to use the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance its influence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia, in an attempt to counter US dominance. Meanwhile, China also has a vested interest in Afghanistan because its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development projects pass through the country, reported ANI.

Earlier this month, Taliban's official spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that China is their main partner and the assistance provided by the country will build the foundation of Afghan development, according to The Guardian, quoting Italian newspaper, La Repubblica.

Mujahid also claimed that the Chinese government is willing to invest and rebuild Afghanistan, which presents a "fundamental and remarkable opportunity" for the Taliban. He also went on to say that the Taliban is committed to rebuilding the ancient Silk Road and that the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative holds much importance to them.

Afghan Rights Commission accuses Taliban of interfering in work

Meanwhile, on Sunday, September 19, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) accused the Taliban of seizing its premises in an attempt to obstruct its operations.

"The AIHRC has been in office for some time but has been unable to fulfil its obligations to the Afghan people. The Taliban have taken over all AIHRC offices, scheduling meetings and using AIHRC vehicles and computers," the AIHRC said in a statement as reported by ANI.

The Taliban consistently abused human rights, including attacks on human rights activists and gross violations of international human rights standards, according to the report. The AIHRC also asked the Taliban to respect the commission's independence as well as Afghan human rights advocates who have tirelessly struggled to protect the rights of the Afghans.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/Twitter/ @Wang Yu