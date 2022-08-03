China Warns Airlines Against Flying Near Taiwan As Tensions Rise Over Nancy Pelosi's Visit

As China continues to oppose US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it has now issued a warning asking airlines operating in the Asia region to avoid flying in the areas around Taiwan amid rising tensions between both countries. In an official notice sent on Tuesday, the Chinese side will be carrying out military exercises in retaliation to the top US official's visit to the island.

This came shortly after Pelosi along with the rest of her delegation arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday night making it the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in the last 25 years.

Notably, according to the carriers and a Korean transport ministry official, Jang Chang Seog, who received the official notice, it said that China has designated six areas of airspace as "danger zones" and further asked airlines to refrain from any activities. As a part of this, flights in the area will remain restricted from August 4, 12 PM till August 7, 12 PM.

China condemns Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had also condemned the visit of Pelosi to China stating that it severely damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry while expressing its protest against the United States also said that Pelosi's visit heavily impact the political foundation of China-US relations. China has been also maintaining that Pelosi's visit is a "serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communique".

"On 2 August, in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”. China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States", a part of the statement read.

As a part of its opposition to the US official's visit, China on Wednesday also announced to halt the exports of Natural sand to the island, reported ANI, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

(Image: AP)