China Says US Ordered To Shut Houston Consulate, Warns Of ‘necessary’ Measures

China threatened to retaliate with “necessary” measures after the United States reportedly ordered Beijing to close its Consulate General in Houston within 72 hours. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the US to immediately reverse the decision, warning that otherwise, China will “certainly” make legitimate and necessary reactions.

Wang called the order unprecedented and illegal under international law and accused the US of harassing Chinese diplomats and consular staff in America. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also claimed that the administration has been intimidating Chinese students and confiscating their personal electrical devices, and even detaining them without cause.

The US told China to shut its diplomatic consulate in Houston, serving another blow to already deteriorating relationship over several issues ranging from maritime disputes, coronavirus pandemic, and intellectual property theft. After the Trump administration notified China about its decision, Houston police and fire departments responded to reports of a fire in the consulate building.

Houston police said that its officers responded to a firefighter call from the China Consulate General in Houston building at 3417 Montrose Blvd. The police department informed that smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area but they were not allowed inside the building. It is believed that the smoke billowed from documents being dumped into flaming barrels.

Since HPD is not a lead agency in the matter, no other information is being released by our department at this time. 2/2 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2020

Read: China Cannot Threaten Countries And Bully Them In The Himalayas: US Government

Two Chinese hackers indicted

The latest order by the US comes after Department of Justice charged two Chinese hackers working with Guangdong State Security Department for hacking into the computer systems of hundreds of victim companies, governments, non-governmental organizations, and individual dissidents among others.

On July 21, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the United States wants a global coalition to counter the threat of Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Addressing a joint press briefing along with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Pompeo said that the coalition will work collectively to convince the CCP to not engage in intellectual property theft, bullying neighbours, and co-opting international institutions.

Read: US Accuses Xi & China Of Global Hacking Attempt To Steal Millions In Covid Vaccine Secrets