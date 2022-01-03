China Welcomes New Year With Highest Number Of COVID Cases In 7-day Period

Due to the new Omicron variant, COVID-19 cases rising once again all over the world. Many countries started the year 2022 combating the COVID cases and China is one of them. As per a report by Al Jazeera, China began the year 2022 with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in any seven-day period since the pandemic first began. The National Health Commission reported that the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China in the previous week was 1,151.

Xi'an from Shaanxi Province documented 1,451 symptomatic cases from December 9, which is the highest. Xi'an has a population of 13 million people. The city has been shut down for ten days as of Saturday. Shaanxi province is still waging a severe battle against the pandemic and that there is no turning point in stopping the virus's spread, according to China Daily.

Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics in February

This outbreak in China is not good news as Beijing is set to host the Winter Olympics in February. China President Xi Jinping stated in his New Year's address that China would spare any effort to offer wonderful games to the world, according to Al Jazeera. The highly transmissible Omicron variant will force Beijing to maintain its high level of surveillance against the virus. China has claimed that have documented a few imported Omicron cases from the neighbouring countries.

The most vulnerable cities in China are those near the borders because of the transportation or the arrival of infected travellers from neighbouring countries. Yunnan, which borders Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, recorded new local symptomatic cases on 92 days out of 365 days last year, or 25% of the time, higher than any other province, according to Al Jazeera. People have been prohibited from leaving their home compounds, but the authorities have indicated that the limitations would be relaxed when the time is appropriate.

China's rigorous pandemic rules have helped

China's rigorous pandemic rules have helped keep the country's enormous manufacturing sector from shutting down for extended periods of time, resulting in significant export gains while other development pillars have deteriorated. However, disruptions from COVID-19 have shaken consumer sentiment and battered the catering, hotel, and tourism sectors.

