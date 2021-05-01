'China Will Do Its Utmost To Support India': Chinese Envoy To India Responds To Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and accused China of blocking his consignments carrying oxygen concentrators. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Sunday afternoon responded to Sood saying, "China will do its utmost to support India fighting Covid-19" [sic]

Sood stated that his team was trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India and termed it ‘sad’ that China was blocking many of their consignments while highlighting the number of deaths being caused in India due to the lack of oxygen supply. Tagging the Chinese Ambassador to India and spokesperson of the Chinese government, he sought help for the clearing of consignments so that lives could be saved.

Weidong in response wrote, "Noted your twitter info. Mr. Sood. China will do its utmost to support India fighting Covid-19. To my knowledge,freight air routes from China to India are operating normally. The past two weeks have witnessed 61 freight flights from China to India in operation.

"We've provided convenience in customs clearance&transportation for India to transport medical supplies from cities in China. Will continue to ensure smooth functioning of export channel of materials to India. Pls let us know any problem you met (or email to chinaemb_in@mfa.gov.cn) so that we could try our best to help accordingly,' he further wrote.

Sonu Sood then responded to the Chinese Ambassador, stating he is in touch with his office-

Thanks for the promt response sir. I am in touch with your office to solve the problems. Appreciate your concern. Warm regards. https://t.co/lmjtEYzlXn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 1, 2021

China's Xi writes to Modi, offers help to fight COVID-19 surge in India

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with India to fight the pandemic and provide support and help to deal with the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

President Xi sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Modi over the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the official media here reported. "I am very concerned about the recent situation of COVID-19 pandemic in India. On behalf of the Chinese Government and people, as well as in my own name, I would like to express sincere sympathies to the Indian government and the people," according to the message from President Xi to Prime Minister Modi.

"The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic," Xi said. "Humanity is a community with a shared future. Only through solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world ultimately defeat the pandemic," the Chinese president said.

In the past two weeks, 61 cargo flights have been in operation from #China to #India, transporting various urgently needed medical supplies for India. The latest cargo flight carrying #oxygen generators & other equipment took off from Tianjin, China to India at 11:15am today. pic.twitter.com/6NRb1PKJzS — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 1, 2021

(With PTI inputs)