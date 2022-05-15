China Witnesses Rise In COVID-19 Numbers With Shanghai Reporting Over 190 New Cases

China continues to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases as the Chinese mainland reported 253 locally transmitted cases in the past 24 hours, the Chinese National Health Commission reported on 14 May. In addition, Shanghai has reported 194 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and Beijing detected 32 new cases of the novel virus. Other provinces like Guangdong, Qinghai, Henan, and Sichuan also reported new COVID-19 cases.

Shanghai has been reeling under the strict COVID-19 lockdown for more than a month. Even though the authorities had lifted and imposed the lockdown again at times, the lockdown in Shanghai is now in its seventh week. The strict lockdown that has been imposed in Shanghai is part of the Chinese government's strict COVID-19 policy which they have been following ever since China first reported cases of the novel virus. Vice Mayor Wu Qing said that they would allow an "orderly opening" of Shanghai after they achieve "elimination in society" which implies that any new case will only be detected among the people who already remain in isolation. Wu Qing did not reveal the exact date and he even did not mention how they would reopen the city with a population of 25 million people.

Videos had been posted on social media where people facing food shortages and other difficulties in Shanghai vent out their anger. However, these clips have now been removed by censors. Meanwhile, authorities have ordered more daily testing for COVID-19 in Beijing as the Chinese capital has been reporting smaller outbreaks of COVID-19. According to AP, classes have been suspended for students and people have been ordered to work from home in Beijing. Restaurants have been advised to provide only takeout service. According to the Chinese National Health Commission, as of May 14, China has so far reported 221,565 confirmed cases and 5,206 deaths. Furthermore, 210,006 people have been cured of COVID-19.

'Zero-COVID' strategy is 'not sustainable': WHO Chief

Earlier on 10 May, the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had said that the "zero-COVID strategy" is not sustainable, keeping in view the behaviour of the virus. Speaking at a press briefing, Ghebreyesus said that he has discussed the issue with Chinese experts and has indicated that the "zero-COVID" strategy is not "sustainable." The remarks of the WHO Chief regarding the 'zero-COVID' policy were dismissed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. He defended Beijing's "zero-COVID" strategy and called the remarks from the head of the WHO "irresponsible." Zhao Lijian stressed that people need to look at China's COVID policy in an "objective and rational manner." He further said that people should avoid making "irresponsible remarks" and must know about facts.

Image: AP