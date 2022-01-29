China's Ambassador Warns US Of Military Conflict Over Taiwan, Calls Taipei A 'tinder Box'

With an exceptionally direct reference to the possibility of war, China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang has claimed that the two nations may encounter a "military conflict" over the status of Taiwan. During a one-on-one interview with National Public Radio (NPR) in the United States on Friday, Gang said, “If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely will involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in the military conflict,” The Guardian reported.

The Chinese ambassador even termed the Taiwan issue as "the biggest tinderbox between China and the United States," NPR reported. Further, it is to mention that the issue of the island's place in the world has continued to rise.

Taiwan is considered to be a Chinese breakaway province by Beijing. In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart that supporting Taiwanese independence from the United States would be "playing with fire," and that "those who play with fire would get burned," as per The Guardian. Whereas, on the other hand, in recent months, the US and several of its associates have lobbied for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in the UN system," a step that has enraged China.

US has been playing Taiwan card to constrain Xi Jinping's administration: Qin Gang

Qin Gang blamed Taiwan for the present hostile situation in the region. He blamed Taiwan for "seek(ing) its independence agenda" by lending the United States' assistance, support and encouragement. He further accused the US of playing the Taiwan card to constrain Xi Jinping's administration.

Despite the fact that the US is presently focusing on the looming Ukraine crisis, experts are becoming concerned about Taiwan's capacity to defend itself against any invasion. In the week, 39 Chinese military planes flew close to Taiwan. Although no formal treaty mandates it, it is commonly assumed that the United States would support Taiwan in the case of a conflict, NPR reported.

(Image: AP)