China’s Beijing Imposes New Travel Restriction To Curb Delta Induced COVID-19 Spread

China's Beijing has implemented a number of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, by imposing travel restrictions on visitors from areas with high virus transmission rates. According to china's state media Global Times, people from medium or high-risk districts who are planning their return to Beijing are prohibited from purchasing air and rail tickets.

Necessary to present 'green health code'

As per the Beijing authorities, the health codes for people still living in medium- and high-risk areas will be changed to yellow, and anyone with a health code that is not green will not be allowed to board aircraft or trains going to Beijing. The authorities have made it necessary to present a green health code. This comes as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in various Chinese towns. Reportedly, over 500 symptomatic cases have been registered across 15 provinces and municipalities as a result of the delta-driven spread.

Flights from 15 cities, including outbreak hotspots such as Nanjing, Yangzhou, and Zhangjiajie, have been halted at Beijing Daxing International Airport. According to the Global Times, Wen Wu, the airport's deputy general manager said that Beijing Daxing International Airport has suspended aircraft routes from 15 cities, including Nanjing, Yangzhou, and Zhangjiajie, as part of measures to limit the pandemic flare-up.

Beijing International Film Festival has been postponed

Meanwhile, the Beijing International Film Festival has been postponed owing to additional Covid-19 breakouts throughout the country, according to a statement released by the event on Thursday, as reported by Sputnik. "Due to the recent outbreaks of the epidemic in many areas of the country, the 11th Beijing International Film Festival, originally scheduled for August 14-21, will be postponed for general safety and health reasons," the statement said. According to Sputnik, the organisers have not stated how long the festival will be postponed.

How did the outbreak start?

During an international trip from Moscow, the first incidence of the Delta variant was detected in Nanjing, China, in mid-July. Seven persons were infected with the variant on the flight. On July 20, it spread to a group of airport cleaning staff, with nine of them testing positive for the virus. It spread quickly among individuals who arrived at the airport, which serves as a major traffic hub. In just a few weeks, cases arose as far afield as Hainan Island in southern China, 1,900 kilometres from Nanjing.

