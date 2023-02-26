A bizarre Chinese remote kissing device with moving lips has left netizens flabbergasted. According to the South China Morning Post, the device was made for people in long-distance relationships and enables people to feel “real intimacy” while they are far from each other. As per the reports by the Chinese news outlet, the “lips” are made of silicon and simulate the actual pressure and heat of the kisser’s lips using sensors. The device enables users to send an exact replica of a kiss to their beloved’s devices.

The much-talked-about device was invented by Chinese University students in Changzhou city. On Wednesday Twitter user named @tongbingxue shared a video about the device on the networking platform. “Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers invented and patented by a Chinese university student in Changzhou City. The mouth-shaped module served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side,” the user wrote on Twitter. As of now, the video has received over 568.3K views and 161 retweets.

The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

The device works using a pairing mobile phone app; Internet reacts

According to SCMP, the device uses a pairing mobile phone application. It reminded many netizens of a gadget named “Kissenger”. The predecessor device was launched back in 2016 and instantly broke the internet. The new device is priced at around $38 each and is available on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao. The device received mixed responses on the Internet. “Probably going to be connected over the internet to allow remote coupling for Onlyfans type relationships. Similar machines are likely in development for other types of couplings,” one user wrote on Twitter. Some users even went on to call it “Disturbing”. “Expect a lot of pivoting for this kind of product. It will open many opportunities to feel things as they happen live. From live streaming to livefeeling,” another user wrote on Twitter.