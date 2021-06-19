China's Developer Broad Group Builds 10-storey Building In Changsha City Within 28 Hours

In a record-breaking development in China, a 10-storey residential building in Changsha city was fully constructed in 28 hours and 45 minutes. The China-based enterprise Broad Group managed to develop a steel apartment building in just over a day. Apparently, the developers used bolt-together modular units known as its "Living Building System".

The developers of the building shared a nearly five-minute-long video on their YouTube channel on June 13, wherein they showed how the entire structure was swiftly erected. Using a pre-fab, modular design, BROAD Group was able to construct a 10-story apartment building in 28 hours and 45 minutes

In the video on YouTube of the timelapse of the construction of the aforementioned building, Broad Group wrote, “Standard container size, low-cost transportation worldwide. Extremely simple onsite installation.”

"Living Building System"

One would definitely question how the Changsha based developers constructed the building in such a short span, apparently, it is the technology of prefabricated construction systems, wherein a building is constructed by methods of assembling small self-contained modular units. which are built in advance at a factory.

A report by New Atlas on June 16 said that prefabricated buildings are designed to be put together very quickly. The building modules, which look like huge containers, are first constructed in Broad Group’s factory and transported to the building site in trucks and stacked as per requirement.

One of the most appealing factors about the system is that each building module has the same dimensions as a shipping container when folded, making it quite mobile.

It is easy to transport and install, Broad Group’s “Living Building” system have used component that is able to fit into a standard shipping container. All left is to be bolted together and made into a fully raised building. As part of the system, the Group claimed to have used steel slabs for the structural elements which are 10-times lighter and 100-times stronger than generally used conventional slabs.

Broad Group is known for completing significant projects in double-quick time. In 2015, the company accomplished another "speed-build" challenge, where they constructed a 57-story tower using the "Living Building system" and was completed within 19 days.