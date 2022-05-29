China's 'double Standards' May Hinder Its Indo-Pacific Plans, Says Asian Diplomat: Report

China's optimistic view of emerging as a global influence may not bear fruitful results in the wake of its "double standards" in the Indo-Pacific, said an Asian diplomat to the Hong Kong Post, under conditions of anonymity. The scholar noted that Beijing's agenda revolves around creating an "excessively large framework" and then "bit by bit using the framework to chip away at the US." The remarks came following Chinese President Xi Jinping's elaborate speech at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Hainan that took place in April.

At the Hainan event, Jinping highlighted that Beijing is a developing superpower with influential initiatives ongoing in several pockets of the world. He also took the opportunity to urge work leaders to discuss keeping away from interference in the internal security of a country, in an apparent swipe at the US. In addition, he also called for equality in addressing overarching global challenges. However, the Asian diplomat noted that Beijing's demands were in contrast to its propagandist behaviour in the South China Sea region, especially towards Taiwan. The incessant assertive and push for maintaining hegemony raised questions about Jinping's commitment, the Hong Kong Post reported.

At the Boao Forum, Jinping also summarised the idea of a new Global Security Initiative (GSI) along the lines of its Global Development Initiative in order to end the 'Cold War mentality.' He explained such steps would help curtail "security challenges" that "endanger world peace" in the 21st century. According to the Hong Kong Post report, the remarks were in direct reference to US President Joe Biden and his administration and America's partners and allies to acknowledge China as an "emerging power." Although, the expert believed that the GSI was a pursuit of promoting Beijing's agenda amid growing US counter initiatives to gather support in the Indo-Pacific against China's growing aggression. According to the report, many proposals in the GSI were "thinly veiled" to compete with the US and its partners.

China blocks UN statement on Myanmar crisis

Amid Beijing's global push to emerge as a global power, China, with the support of Russia, on Saturday blocked the UNSC from issuing a statement on the Myanmar crisis. The said proposal raised concern over the detrimental impact of the ongoing violence on the humanitarian situation and the "limited progress" on implementing the Five-point Consensus drafted by the ASEAN. Myanmar has been marred by arbitrary killings and mass violence since 1 February 2021, after the Min Aung Hlaing-led coup overthrew the democratic NLD government.

Chinese diplomats, under conditions of anonymity, told The Associated Press that China and Russia blocked the decree on its inconsistent wording. Beijing's UN Mission said the proposal must replace "limited progress" with "slow", adding that the terminology "is factual but less condescending."

(Image: AP)