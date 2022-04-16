China's Fighter Jets Enter Taiwan's ADIZ As US Delegation Visits Taipei: Taiwanese MoD

China on Friday sent at least six planes to the Taiwanese air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Taiwanese Defense Ministry announced in a statement on its website. The maneuver involved J-11 and J-16 multipurpose fighter jets that flew over sea southwest of the island, said the Taiwanese MoD. As the Chinese jets entered Taiwan’s ADIZ, their military broadcasted radio warnings and deployed missile air defense systems. Jets also scrambled to intercept the People's Liberation Army Air Force [PLAAF’s] aircraft.

Chinese PLAAF aircraft launch maneuvers as US delegation makes Taipei visit

The aerial incursions into Taiwan’s territory occurred as a delegation from the United States led by a staunch American critic of PRC Bob Menendez paid a surprise two-day visit to the island. The six US legislators held talks with Taiwanese lawmakers about the threat and fears about Beijing’s annexation of the territory by force as ally Russia has declared an all-out war on neighbourig Ukraine. As the United States Air Force jet touched down in Taipei for two sides to hold a dialogue on US-Taiwan relations, and “bolster regional security, and other significant issues of mutual interest” Chinese fighter planes, in a display of military might entered the Taiwanese air corridors.

A welcome banquet was hosted by Minister Wu for the senior congressional delegation led by @LindseyGrahamSC at historic Taipei Guest House. Spirits were high as guests reflected on the enduring #Taiwan🇹🇼-#US🇺🇸 relationship & rock-solid bonds shared by our freedom- & ... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/L5vpoj53zc — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) April 15, 2022

The aerial maneuvers occurred as Taiwan’s foreign ministry announced that President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Wu, and defense officials would meet with the US lawmakers from the Biden administration. Further responding to the unconfirmed reports of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also visiting the territory, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned: “If (US House) Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan island, it would bring serious damage to the foundation of China-US relations."

China’s warnings came as media reports stated that Pelosi would visit Taiwan on Sunday after concluding her trip to Japan over the weekend. Since China claims Taiwan as its own “breakaway province” even though it has never ruled the island since Taipei’s independence in 1949, Global Times quoted Zhao as saying, “All ensuing consequences will be borne solely by the US” if Pelosi visits the region. he continued that China “has already lodged solemn representations to the US” side.