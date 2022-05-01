China's Fighter jets Enter Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone In Latest Incursion

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence claimed that two Russian-made Su-30 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered the country's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday, April 30. The ministry stated that both incursions took place at an altitude of 9,800 metres northeast of Dongsha Island in the southwest sector of the ADIZ, at 8:53 a.m. and 1:23 p.m. respectively (local time), ANI reported citing Taiwan News. As per the report, the Chinese jets turned back in both cases when Taiwan's military dispatched aircraft, gave radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to follow them.

This was reportedly the 25th PLAAF incursion in April, bringing the month's total to 72. There have been 78 days so far in 2022 with ADIZ incursions by a total of 348 Chinese aircraft. Earlier on April 10, at least four Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's ADIZ. The aircraft was identified as a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane, a CAIC WZ-10 attack helicopter, and a Russian-made Mi-17 freight helicopter. An ADIZ is a zone that extends beyond a country's airspace where approaching aircraft are asked to identify themselves by air traffic controllers.

Taiwan strengthens ties with US to counter Chinese aggression

It is significant to mention here that China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes. China has often chastised the United States for maintaining official ties with Taiwan, claiming that such activities violate China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and contribute to regional instability.

US approves sale of Air Defence System worth $95 million to Taiwan

Last month, the US also approved the sale of training and equipment worth up to $95 million (over Rs 700 crores) to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system. According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the package would comprise training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and associated equipment for the Patriot Air Defense System. The DSCA, in a statement, noted that this proposed sale is in accordance with United States law and policy, as stated in Public Law 96-8.

(With ANI inputs)

