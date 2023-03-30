China’s ‘Global Security Initiative’ Claims Contrary To Its Actual Policies: Report

Following the announcement of the "Global Security Initiative" (GSI) in April 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made significant effort to present China as an honest broker in conflicts which is contrary to actual Chinese policies, reported Inside Over. These actions demonstrate its contempt for the United Nations Charter and UN entities when they are opposed to Beijing's bullying tactics in the South China Sea. The "Global Security Initiative" (GSI) which has been declared by Xi Jinping in April 2022 was supposed to present a new plan for a "common, comprehensive, co-operative and sustainable security".

China's Global Security Initiative

After the start of Chinese President Xi Jinping's third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the proposal was eventually elaborated on nine months later in the form of a concept note (CCP). The GSI appears to be a repackaged version of Xi Jinping's speeches at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and other previous comments on a global Sinocentric order, as per the Inside Over report. The GSI's basic principles included offering China as an honest broker in conflicts while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of al all countries and upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter.

These are the noble goals that are not realised by actual Chinese strategy. According to the news report, China has been a regional bully in the South China Sea and has been ignoring the interests of Vietnam and the Philippines. China has stopped some small nations from exploring for oil in their own territorial seas. In the South China Sea, Beijing has been violating the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). China's unilateral actions demonstrate its contempt for the United Nations Charter and UN entities when they are opposed to Beijing's needs. Meanwhile, GSI has mentioned that Beijing has not been respecting in practice that it seeks to replace United Nations institutions with those that it can control or dominate. Further, China has been trying to control ASEAN and its consensus-based decisions. ASEAN has been deadlocked in its 56-year history in 2012 and 2016 when its declaration included the South China sea, as per the news report. The statement has been issued by ASEAN after the veto by Cambodia, which is a close Chinese ally.

