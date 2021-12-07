The United States on Monday officially confirmed a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. Reacting to the development, the Chinese stooge and Editor-in-Chief of Global Times Hu Xijin has cried foul and slammed Washington over its decision. Taking to Twitter, Xijin has termed the US as "narcissistic" and remarked that it regards its "absence as a powerful boycott".

Moreover, he has claimed that as per China's standard most of the US officials are "picky and pretentious" who have come in close contact with COVID-19 patients. Further crying foul over Washington's boycott, the Chinese stooge has said that US officials are the ones who Beijing residents "least want to see".

Only super narcissistic people will regard their absence as a powerful boycott. Most of those US govt officials are close contacts of the COVID-19 patients according to China’s standard, moreover picky and pretentious. You are the people that Beijing residents least want to see. https://t.co/jMrrmBHr8G — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) December 6, 2021

China vows retaliation if US boycotts Beijing Winter Olympics Games

Before the White House formally announced its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China on Monday had vowed to take "firm countermeasures". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused American politicians of grandstanding over the matter of not sending officials to attend the upcoming games in Beijing. According to a report on Associated Press, China was seeking to show off its economic development and technological prowess.

However, as reports surfaced that the Joe Biden administration is likely to announce a boycott, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson in the daily news briefing asserted that such a move by Washington will be an "outright political provocation". Even so, Zhao Lijian did not reveal any details of China's countermeasures.

Through Beijing Winter Olympics Games, as per AP, China is expecting to showcase its economic development and technological prowess. But after reports indicated on US boycott of the event, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the daily news briefing that such a move by Washington would be an “outright political provocation”. However, Zhao did not provide any details about China’s retaliation.

“Without being invited, American politicians keep hyping the so-called diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic, which is purely wishful thinking and grandstanding,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. “If the US side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures,” he added

United States announces boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday announced that the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics. This decision is a part of the United States' firm stand against Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Announcing the decision, Psaki said that the Biden administration is sending a "clear message" that human rights abuses in China mean that there cannot be 'business as usual'.