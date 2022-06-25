China's Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccines Reportedly 'ineffective' As Cases Spike Uncontrollably

Beijing’s homegrown, much-touted Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine has been rendered “ineffective” as China’s National Health Commission registered a mounting caseload of SRAS-CoV-2 respiratory disease among the “doubly vaxxed” or even boosted Chinese population. China’s government on Friday warned the population of an “explosive” COVID-19 outbreak as the country’s mass vaccination campaign yielded little or no outcomes, reported Asian Lite International.

Health authorities struggle to contain a massive peak of the fresh coronavirus outbreak across several provinces, which they suspect is driven by the subvariant of the highly transmissible strain Omicron. The new cases are being registered just weeks after China’s Shanghai, Changchun and Jilin emerged out of the stringent clampdown that had seen factories and production lines shut.

China struggling to contain the spike in COVID-19

China emerged as one of the first nations to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines, along with India. But despite the incentives and rigorous boost to vaccinations among its population, China is now struggling to contain the spike of the COVID-19 cases that have challenged the nation’s controversial zero-Covid strategy.

China had rolled out a payment of Rmb500,000 ($75,000) to people who would have faced side effects from its vaccine to enable more people to get jabbed against the virus. But as the country witnesses the resurgence of a new wave, it harbours doubts about the effectiveness of its own vaccine ‘Sinopharm.’

Shanghai was under a gruelling two-month lockdown which was instated on June 1.

The Chinese city has a population of almost 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, forming new social relationships through barter and as well as the establishment of food-sharing stations. As citizens felt relief from the isolation and shuttering of the businesses that largely impacted the economy, once again, Chinese health authorities were seen conducting mass COVID-19 testing at the camps.

This has brought back the woes of the citizens who just recently witnessed the country's greatest outbreak since the virus was first found in Wuhan in late 2019. The testing will continue every weekend until the end of July, according to Chinese state-affiliated media reports. Beijing is now struggling to maintain a balance between economic growth and containing COVID-19 with no end in sight and resorting to testing as a more effective method to contain COVID-19 than vaccinations.

(With ANI inputs)