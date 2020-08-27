China Mouthpiece Rejects Criticism Over Kindergarten Video, Says 'play, Let Play'

Amid the growing criticism by the United States over a viral video of Chinese children dribbling basketballs in a synchronised manner, the editor-in-chief of an English-language daily newspaper owned by the publicity department of the Chinese Communist Party has defended the game as “cute”. While many internet users were seen depicting the children in a circle dribbling two balls at a time and then passing them on in coordination as ‘terrifying’, Wang Hao joined the discussion by rejecting the negative narrative and saying “play” and “let play”.

Without mentioning any other country, the senior official working in China’s mouthpiece said that kindergarten students across the globe can try the same game “if they have enough balls”. Wang replied to a post in defence of the video by Shaun Rein who is the Founder of China Market Research. Shaun had said that the video depicts “determination and cooperation being taught”. CMR founder even questioned how the video is bad in the view of some people and noted that when it comes to China, even educated Americans view the situation with a negative lens.

What I see from this hot video clip is that children can well be the teacher of adults. They team up in a fun, virtuous cyle and partnership. Play, let play and keep playing. Kindergartens in any parts of world can try this cute game if they have enough balls. https://t.co/vfYcpgcyDC — Wang Hao (@hongfenghuang) August 27, 2020

Netizens have mixed reactions

From some calling the 10-second-long video from China’s kindergarten as “amazing” to others quickly rejecting the idea of treating children like “machines”, the video has drawn mixed reactions from the internet users. Many united to call the children in the video practising “active childhood” and promoted such activity to take place in all countries. However, Twitter users also said it doesn’t look like the children are enjoying, instead denoted the activity as training of “automatism”.

To do this in their age, it is really awesome but I think how much effort they hav given & same time also think in their age how much pressures given on them to do so....they r Kids plz dont treat like machine or give target for #Olympics — Last Passenger (@Manas87772806) August 27, 2020

Me watching adorable Chinese schoolchildren bouncing balls in unison: Commie indoctrination! Collectivist brainwashing! Anti-individualism!



Me watching a Black football player dance after scoring a touchdown: Showboater! There is no I in TEAM! — the cola corporation (@thecolacorp) August 24, 2020

That's active childhood. Brilliant teachers and outdoor activities for healthy upbringing. The best part is they are not engaged to digital screens. — Shefali (@shelincolns) August 27, 2020

Doesn't look like a game to me. Seems more like training in automatism and obedience.



Just the kind of attributes the Chinese Communist Party likes in their citizens. — Liberal Furibundo (@topeLiberal) August 24, 2020

It's Focused Kids and brilliant Teachers it's a great idea and critical for their Skills — @Tasha555 (@NatashavanNiek9) August 27, 2020

Yes here in America🇱🇷 we only do single player sports because 🦅🦅FREEDOM🦅! Team sports👎 require cooperation and that’s ❌COMMUNISM❌ — jamie (@space_leninist) August 24, 2020

