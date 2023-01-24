'China's North Pole' Records Coldest Temperature At -53° Celsius; Know All About It

Mohe, also known as "China's North Pole" recorded its coldest temperature on Sunday at a low of -53C°, reported BBC. China's northernmost city is in the province of Heilongjiang, close to the Russian border. Previously, the city recorded the coldest temperature at -52.3C°, in 1969.

However, this temperature has not yet broken China's national record that has been recorded at -58C° in the city of Genhe, Inner Mongolia in December 2009. Whereas in the UK, the lowest temperature has been recorded at -27.2C°, set in different parts of Scotland in 1895, 1982, and 1995.

China's North Pole temperature

Last week, alerts were issued by China's meteorological authority for the plummeting temperatures and cold winds in the region. A number of areas in the Greater Khingan mountain range, including Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, have seen low temperatures over the weekend, reported BBC citing China's local news agency.

At Mohe, temperatures have dipped below -50 degrees C for three consecutive days since Friday, which is said to be unprecedented, reported BBC. Dipping temperature is not new for Mohe as the city is regarded as the coldest in China, and its winter period "usually lasts eight months", reported a local Chinese newspaper.

Due to the freezing temperature for eight long months, the city witnesses tourists throughout the year with its ice and snow parks, and skiing venues. China's north pole is also famous for hosting winter marathons.

A tourist surnamed Li shared that he had made a special trip from China's southernmost province, Guangdong, to experience the extreme weather, reported BBC. Further while talking about the temperature, he added, "I didn't expect it to get below -50C this year, it was quite a surprise."

Over the years, China has witnessed and recorded temperatures for heat as well as cold. According to the Xinhua news agency, earlier this month, China recorded the hottest summer and autumn in 60 years, with multiple cities breaking records.