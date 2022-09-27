China's Shenzhen Sees Protest Against 'irrational' Lockdown Over 10 COVID-19 Cases | Watch

Dozens of people took to the streets to protest against the lockdown in China's tech hub of Shenzhen that was announced after the city reported 10 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on September 26. Videos have circulated on social media which show people protesting on streets after officials announced a lockdown in Shenzhen. In the video, the protesters in a crowded market can be seen clashing with people wearing medical gear.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the onset of the pandemic, China continues to follow a zero-COVID policy. Chinese authorities have been conducting mass testing, imposing lockdown and travel restrictions in the regions where COVID-19 cases are reported. The video of the protest being carried out in Shenzhen was shared by Samson Li on Twitter. While sharing the video, Samson Li wrote, "Finally...A small place in Shenzhen is being locked down after detecting 1 positive case in covid, but people protest." Watch the video here:

Shenzhen also reported seven imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. The government in the statement informed that the imported patients of COVID-19 were placed in a closed-loop management system upon arrival and were later taken to Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen for treatment. The government further stated that the people were in stable condition. On September 27, Shenzhen reported 10 new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 14 imported cases of COVID-19.

Netizens criticise China over lockdown

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 7,900 views and 130 likes. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions. One user tweeted, "This is so crazy. Quarantine for the sick person yes, but not for the whole city just because of one case." Another netizen wrote, "The masses should have revolted a long time ago." Another user tweeted, "Totally irrational."

China shuts down world’s largest electronics market

Earlier in August, China had announced closure of the world's largest electronics wholesale market as the coronavirus cases were reported in Shenzhen, CNN reported. Chinese authorities also suspended public transport as a lockdown was imposed after cases of COVID-19 were detected in Shenzhen. China has imposed a four day lockdown in Futian district, which includes shopping area Huaqiangbei. People in the region were not allowed to leave their homes except when they were going for COVID-19 testing.

