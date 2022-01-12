Last Updated:

China's Strict COVID Policy Forcing People To Quarantine In Tiny Metal Boxes: Report

The recent COVID outbreak in China has become a nightmare for several residents as the government is forcing them to stay in a tiny metal box for 21 days.

China

The recent COVID outbreak in China has become a nightmare for several residents as the Communist government forces them to stay in a tiny metal box for at least 21 days. According to a report by Daily Mail, draconian laws have been imposed on the residents as a measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, driven by the Omicron variant. 

The report stated that residents are being forced to board a bus if a single person turns positive for COVID-19 in their locality. The bus then takes them to an unknown location where they are reportedly forced to stay in a small room with minimum facilities like a bed, water bottles and a tiny washroom.

There are several other similar videos that are doing rounds on the internet showing a hundred buses lined outside residential areas where the people are forced to stay in quarantine. The latest video that went viral on Twitter shows how a person has to stay in a tiny metal box with limited facilities.

As the video starts, the men in the video show a tiny room that has a small bed and some water bottles. Later, the person shows a small washroom. According to the Daily Mail report, those who have experienced the dystopian facilities say they have been left with little food in the freezing metal boxes. Some residents said that they were forced to board the buses on the eve of New Year without prior notice.

"There is nothing here, just basic necessities... Nobody has come to check us...what kind of quarantine is this? They did a big transfer of us, more than a thousand people, in the night and many of us are elderly people and children. They didn't make any proper arrangements and so they just carelessly placed us (here)," BBC quoted one person who was reportedly staying in the small metal box.

China locks city of 1.3 million after 3 people turned COVID positive

Recently, the local administration of Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.3 million and more than 1,400 sq km area was put under strict lockdown after three asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 emerged in the area. According to the local media reports, emergency precautions were announced as two of the residents were found COVID positive. 

In another incident, the local authorities in China paraded at least four people for COVID-19 violations through the busy streets of Baise, reported the Global Times on 30 December. According to a report by Global Times, all four were involved in illegal human trafficking and violated the COVID-19 guidelines. The controversial parade was escorted by at least eight police officers through a busy street in Jingxi, Baise. 

