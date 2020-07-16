China's Top Hong Kong Office Calls Trump's Sanctions ‘gangster Logic And Bullying’

After the United States President Donald Trump on July 14 signed the ‘Hong Kong Autonomy Act’, the former British colony’s liaison office reportedly called the sanctions ‘gangster logic and bullying’. On July 15, China’s top representative office in Hong Kong condemned the US interference and said that the sanctions would not have a substantial impact on the special administrative region and rather damage America’s own interest.

Amid the soaring tensions between Beijing and the Washington DC, the HK Liaison office in a reported statement said that no ‘external force’ can block China’s determination and confidence to maintain national sovereignty and security for the former British colony’s long-term prosperity and stability. Further, while calling the US interference and sanctions ‘unreasonable meddling and shameless threats’, the HK office reportedly said that the recent move by Trump is a ‘typical gangster logic and bullying behaviour’.

While China’s foreign ministry warned that Beijing will impose ‘retaliatory sanctions’ against the US, the Hong Kong government supported the central government’s counter-measure and said that it is hypocritical for the US to introduce a measure to attack China by creating issues in HK under the pretext of human rights, democracy and autonomy out of its own political considerations.

Trump ends HK’s preferential treatment

The statement by the HK Liaison office comes after Trump signed legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also signed an executive order ending the preferential treatment given to Hong Kong by the US. Under the new order, Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China with no special privileges, no special economic treatment, and no export of sensitive technologies.

Trump also asserted that the new law will give his administration powerful new tools to hold responsible the individuals and the entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom. Furthermore, he informed that his administration has confronted untrustworthy Chinese technology and telecom providers.

Trump on Tuesday stepped up the pressure to punish Beijing. During his speech in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said, “Today, I signed legislation and an executive order to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong. Hong Kong Autonomy Act which I signed this afternoon passed unanimously through Congress”.

