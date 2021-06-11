China's Train To 'knock' India's 'threshold' This Month, 17 Km From The Border With India

One of the fastest railways in China will reach the threshold of Arunachal Pradesh by the end of this month. This railway line, which reaches Nyingchi, only 17 km from the border with India from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, will be started on June 30, on the completion of 100 years of the Communist Party of China.

435 km long railway route

There is already an airport in Nyingchi, which is one of the four airports in Tibet that are used for civilian flights as well as military flights. Chinese President Xi Jinping has already said about this railway line that it is important for China's security. 90 percent of this 435 km railway route passes through the Tibetan plateau at an altitude of more than 15000 feet.

The project started in 2014

The construction of this rail route was started in 2014 and 75 percent of it has bridges or tunnels. 47 railway tunnels have been built on this railway line from Lhasa to Nyingchi. This railway line has been built by more than 20,000 labourers and engineers working day and night. China has repeatedly claimed that some area of ​​Nyingchi is included in Arunachal Pradesh. The completion of this railway line in the shortest possible time is part of China's strategy to build pressure on India.

Nyingchi is an old military base of PLA

Nyingchi is China's old military base in southeast Tibet. At present, it is the headquarters of the 52nd and 53rd Mountain Infantry Brigades of the Chinese Army. China has been trying for the last decade to connect this military base adjacent to India's border with its main military centers by rail and highway. In 2017, China had connected it with Lhasa by building a 254 km highway here, after which the distance between the two cities was reduced from 8 hours to 5 hours.

China repairing its military bases

China is not only building rail lines and highways, but it is also modifying the military bases here. Satellite photographs show that airports and helipads have been modernized in the last few years. Apart from the places of residence of a large number of soldiers, permanent bases have also been made to keep armoured vehicles and other military equipment.