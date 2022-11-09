China's Xi Orders Military To Boost Troops Training, Prepare For War Amid Taiwan Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the nation’s military to prepare for war, warning that China's national security is facing "increased instability and uncertainty". The declaration was made by Jinping on Tuesday during a visit to China’s Joint Operations Command Centre of the Central Military Commission in Beijing, reported Sky News. He even declared that China will now comprehensively strengthen its military training while preparing for any war. It is to mention that the chilling announcement comes amid fears Beijing may be preparing for an invasion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Chinese Army to devote all its energy for combat readiness

According to the state-owned media outlet, Xinhua, the Chinese President said, "The entire military should devote all its energy to and carry out all its work for combat readiness, enhancing its capability to fight and win.”

Moreover, President Xi stressed implementing the party’s thinking on strengthening the Chinese military and creating a military strategy for the new era while adhering to combat effectiveness as the sole criterion.

Last month, President Xi Jinping was reinstated for an unprecedented third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party following the culmination of the CCP's congress. The development came after he abolished a two term limit on his presidency in 2018, which effectively allows him to remain in power for life.

Furthermore, China has taken a more hard line approach under the leadership of President Xi regarding the Taiwan issue, claiming the island is a breakaway province that will eventually be "reunified" with the country.