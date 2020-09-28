China Claims 'happiness' In Xinjiang Increasing, To Continue Teaching 'correct' Outlook

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly said that the levels of “happiness” among all ethnic groups in Xinjiang region is continuously increasing. China has been facing widespread criticism over alleged human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. Uyghurs are Turkic-speaking Muslims in the Xinjiang province, also known as East Turkestan, who have been facing persecution in the name of “re-education” camps.

“The sense of gain, happiness, and security among the people of all ethnic groups (in Xinjiang) has continued to increase,” Xi was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

Xi reportedly told a Communist Party conference on Xinjiang that China plans to keep teaching all ethnic groups a “correct perspective” on China. The Chinese President stressed that the “practice has shown that the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era is completely correct” and it should be a long-term approach.

Reports of systematic crackdown

Several leaked documents from China have revealed Beijing’s brutal and systematic crackdown on Uyghurs, in which they have called it a “struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism”. After Uyghur militants stabbed more than 150 people at a train station in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a series of speeches delivered to officials, urged the party to follow America’s policy of “war on terror”.

A US-based Uyghur activist had said that the Chinese government has zero-tolerance for people who appear and behave differently. Nury Turkel, an American attorney and human rights advocate, told The Jerusalem Post in an interview that the Chinese Communist Party is now using the term “transformation” to make them forego their unique culture and traditions.

Recently, the US State Department launched a new webpage on alleged human right abuses of Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The department has cited reports of coercive population control, detention of more than one million people of ethnic minorities in internment camps, forced labour, and destruction of religious sites.

(Image credit: AP)