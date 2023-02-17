Chinese Company Makes Job Applicants Wear Masks To Avoid Discrimination On Basis Of Looks

A Chinese company has gained online praise for its unusual approach to job interviews. It asked applicants to wear full face masks in an effort to prevent bias based on physical appearance. A viral video, recorded on February 3 by a woman named Zeng and shared on her Douyin account, shows several masked candidates sitting silently in an office while listening to an interviewer who is also wearing a mask, as per a report from the South China Morning Post.

The scene, which took place in Chengdu, in southwestern China's Sichuan province, has sparked curiosity and discussion. Zeng reportedly noted that the company instructed candidates to take a blank mask and decorate it as they wished. While some have found the concept strange, others see potential benefits for individuals with social anxiety.

People on Chinese social media praise the company

Online commentators have praised the Chinese company's use of full face masks during job interviews, with some remarking that it promotes equality and eliminates physical appearance as a factor in the hiring process. In contrast, many expressed disdain for China Railway No.3 Engineering Group, which came under fire for a recruitment advertisement seeking female employees with a "nice face" and "good body shape" in December of last year. The response to the masked interviews has been largely positive.

Fighting discrimination or a publicity stunt?

Chengdu Ant Logistics has gained reputation for its unconventional job interview methods, including a past requirement that applicants hoe the lawn of the company's logistics park as a test of their executive capacity and adaptability to hardship. However, some have questioned the authenticity of the company's latest viral interview, with speculation that it may be a publicity stunt. One observer noted that the company may have been concerned about legal implications of showing candidates' faces during a live broadcast of the recruitment fair.

Zeng, who posted a video of the interview on her Douyin account, agreed with the commenter's perspective, stating that the company had indeed conducted the interview while livestreaming the process. Chengdu Ant Logistics has confirmed that the video in question was recorded during its biannual recruitment fair, where the company hires for a variety of positions, including new media operator, live-stream broadcaster, and data analyst. The logistics firm emphasised its focus on valuing individual abilities over physical appearance and claimed that it sought to alleviate the stress of job interviews for candidates.