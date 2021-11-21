Chinese Embassy In Finland Seeks Donations To Support Pandas Living In Ahtari Zoo

The Chinese Embassy in Finland has asked for donations to extend financial support to the Ahtari Zoo where the pandas gifted by the Chinese President are living. The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Finland citing Ambassador Chen Li confirmed the development to Sputnik. As per the report, the pandas were gifted to Finland by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the country in 2017. However, the zoo authorities have been facing financial issues in the maintenance of the animals.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Finland told Sputnik that they were informed about the situation by the Finland authorities. The spokesman said that after they knew about the situation, they immediately sought help from “Chinese companies and organizations operating in Finland on possible donations.” Furthermore, the spokesperson stated that China had sent the gift to Finland on the 100th anniversary of independence and they would be “very sad” if the animals were sent back to the country after four years. The Chinese embassy stated that returning the animals to China might damage the bilateral ties between the two countries as the mascot of the Winter Olympics that is due to be held in China is a snow-covered panda.

Financial support needed to support pandas

As per the Sputnik report, the pandas were gifted to Finland by the Chinese President in 2017 and the animals reached the country in January 2018. The animals were then shifted to the Ahtari Zoo where a pavilion was constructed for them. As per the report, the zoo authorities have been facing financial issues as they suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the zoo authorities have to spend a lot of money on the maintenance of giant pandas. Reportedly, the pandas require at least 30 kilograms of fresh bamboo every day. The Mayor of Ahtari highlighted that the city has to spend around 1 million euros every year to keep the animals and if they did not receive the money, they would need to return the animals to China.

Image: Unsplash/Representative