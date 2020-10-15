Chinese Envoy Hails Dr Kotnis For Providing Medical Assistance During Sino-Japanese War

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong hailed Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis for providing medical assistance in China and saving many lives during the second Sino-Japanese War in 1938. Speaking at a commemorative event at the 110th birth anniversary of Dr Kotnis, Sun said that Dr Kotnis was an outstanding representative of India and a monument to China-India friendship.

“He gave his precious life for the World Anti-Fascist War and the cause of China-India friendship. We will always remember him,” said the Chinese envoy, calling him a great internationalist warrior.

Dr Kotnis was one of the five Indian physicians dispatched to China as a part of Indian Medical Mission Team to provide medical assistance during the Sino-Japanese War. He also trained a group of Chinese medical staff members and worked at the frontline. Dr Kotnis fell sick after a long period of work in a harsh environment and subsequently passed away at the age of 32 in Hebei Province on December 9, 1942.

"An Indian friend, Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis came to China to assist the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression...the whole army has lost a helping hand and the nation has lost a friend. The internationalism of Dr Kotnis shall never be forgotten," the ambassador quoted Mao Zedong’s personal condolence message still stored at Solapur, the hometown of Dr Kotnis.

Read: Trump Yet Again Blames China For COVID-19 Spread In US As Total Cases Approach 8 Million

Read: China's Xi Jinping Tells PLA Troops To 'prepare For War'; Says 'be Loyal, Pure & Reliable'

'A Hero to Remember'

Delivering the speech titled “A Hero to Remember, A Monument to Eternity”, Sun said that he had the privilege to visit the family of Dr Kotnis in Mumbai during his first posting in India a decade ago. The diplomat further added that the celebrated physician shared joys and sorrows with the soldiers and civilians of the liberated areas and was deeply respected by the people of China. He stated that Dr Kotnis became a symbol of the two great nations joining hands to resist foreign aggression and colonialism, and pursue national independence and freedom.

Yearning for Peace and Safeguarding Justice with Life --Please watch the video dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Dwarkanath #Kotnis. May there be peace in the world & everlasting friendship among peoples. https://t.co/2f0fd1GGos pic.twitter.com/GdUkG5AMvJ — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) October 15, 2020

Read: China, Pakistan's Election To UNHRC Will Damage Credibility Of Rights Body: PoK Activist

Read: Japan Unveils New Submarine Amid Tensions With China Near Senkaku Islands