Chinese FM Expresses 'firm' Support To Kazakhstan Deputy PM Amid Violence

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed readiness to “firmly support” Kazakhstan in maintaining stability and controlling violence at a critical time when the future of Kazakhstan is at stake. Wang Yi made the remarks during the phone conversation with the Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Wang Yi stressed that he held a phone conversation with Kazakh Deputy PM as the permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan. The phone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister and his Kazakhstan counterpart comes at a time when massive protests erupted in the Central Asian country after increase in fuel prices.

Wang Yi pointed out that Chinese President Xi Jinping had publicly expressed support to Kazakhstan in a verbal message to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Chinese Foreign Minister expressed the willingness of China to work with Kazakhstan in implementing the important political consensus reached by the two heads of state. Moreover, Wang Yi highlighted that they will make efforts to provide Kazakhstan with the necessary support and assistance.

Kazakhstan FM shares details regarding situation of country

During the phone conversation, Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi shared the latest developments of the situation in Kazakhstan. He noted that Kazakhstan has been subject to well-planned terrorist attacks, which suddenly erupted in many places and law enforcement officials, military, police and medical personnel were attacked. Tileuberdi insisted that the “situation is under effective control” and they are making efforts to restore “peace and tranquility.”

China stands "firmly" with Kazakhstan

On the National Day of Mourning in Kazakhstan, Wang Yi paid tribute to the frontline law enforcement officers who died in the fight against violence in Kazakhstan and offered condolences to the innocent people and the people who have been wounded. Wang Yi underscored that the Chinese government and people stand “firmly” with the government and people of Kazakhstan. Wang Yi proposed that China is willing to bolster cooperation with Kazakhstan in law enforcement and security sectors, and increase bilateral cooperation in anti-interference. Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Tileuberdi agreed with China's proposal and expressed his willingness to deepen security cooperation with China and jointly tackle "terrorism, separatism and extremism."

Kazakhstan unrest

After a massive hike in fuel prices, protests erupted on January 2 and swept across Kazakhstan last week. Despite the government's efforts to calm the unrest, violence continued with clashes with law enforcement personnel in several regions of the country, AP reported. The protests turned violent with government buildings set ablaze and dozens of people killed. After the unrest mounted, the authorities declared a state of emergency and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six former Soviet states. As per the AP report, Tokayev has alleged the protests were instigated by “terrorists” with foreign backing and described the events of last week as a “terrorist aggression” against the country.

(Inputs from AP)