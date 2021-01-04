Chinese Lawyer, Who Helped Hong Kong Protesters, Threatened With License Revocation

A mainland Chinese lawyer, who helped one of the 10 Hong Kong activists in crossing borders, has been informed by authorities that his license could be revoked for ‘making inappropriate remarks on the internet.” Lu Siwei was cautioned by Justice Department of the Sichuan province that he had three days to request a hearing before authorities would make a final decision on his professional qualification. According to a report by South China Post, if the lawyer fails to present himself on the marked days, then the lawyer would be regarded as having given up his rights.

“Our investigation has discovered that you have repeatedly made inappropriate remarks on the internet, the time range and messages involved were large. [These remarks] have done serious damage to the image of the legal profession, and caused negative effects on the society...The department plans to impose an administrative punishment by revoking your license ... You have the right to make a statement, to defend yourself, and to request a hearing," a statement by Justice Department read.

While Chinese authorities claim to have summoned Siwei for publishing “inappropriate speech online”, experts tout another reason. Amidst, a heightened Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong, the lawyer was involved in the case of ‘Hong Kong 12’. The case refers to that of 12 fugitives who were caught by Chinese forces while fleeing to Taiwan from Hong Kong. In addendum, Siwei also represented Chinese dissident poet Wang Zang and his wife Wang Li, who was charged with subverting state power in July.

'Hong Kong 12' trial begins

China on December 28 began the trial of a group of people who have been accused of trying to illegally flee the country earlier this year and were caught by the Chinese coast guards. The group, popularly known as the 'Hong Kong 12', was detained by the Chinese authorities in August who alleged that they were trying to flee to Taiwan by boat. The trial of the group began on Monday in Shenzhen as per the schedule.

