Chinese Man Swims 10 Hours From Fujian To Taiwan To Seek Freedom; Here's What Happens Next

In a rare incident, a man who swam for nearly 10 hours to escape China and enter Taiwan was forced to surrender due to a bee sting. He was helped by the tourists near the Beigan Township on Beigan Island. The Chinese national was reported to be in his forties and he made a treacherous journey from China's Fujian Province and had aimed to enter Taiwan's Matsu Islands on Monday. He had given up on his journey after he was stung by a bee and the local tourists informed the Chinese authorities about his plans, forcing him to surrender.

The identity of the man was confirmed only as an "illegal Chinese immigrant," according to CNA. He was detained by the authorities and was taken to the Beigan health centre for treatment, according to an official. The man did not have any serious injuries. "At 8 am on Monday (July 24) local time, a Chinese national in his 40s sought assistance from tourists near the Qinbi Broadcasting Station in Beigan Township on Beigan Island, the second largest island in Matsu, officially Lienchiang County," CNA said in its report. The man was stung by a bee and was in great pain, it added. He was later taken to Lienchiang district prosecutor’s office for investigation, the officials were reported as saying by the paper.

A 'dangerous journey'

In his statement, the man said that he was on a "dangerous journey" to “seek freedom” from China. He started travelling from Huangqi Peninsula in China's Fujian Province. The second largest island in Matsu, Beigan is an archipelago of 36 islands and islets in the East China Sea. It is located approximately 7.5 miles from the Huangqi Peninsula where the man started his journey. Taiwan is estimated to be at a distance of about 100 miles from the coast of south-east China.

The islands of Matsu were cut off from the world after the detection of two submarine internet cables by the Chinese vessels. Google maps show that the straight-line distance from Huangqi Peninsula to Matsu's Beigan is approximately 12 kilometers.The man is now being probed for violation of Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.