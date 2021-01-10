Chinese media lambasts Mike Pompeo after he lifts sanctions against Taiwan

Chinese state media has lambasted the latest move on Taiwan by the departing Trump administration, accusing State Secretary Mike Pompeo of “seeking to maliciously inflict a long-lasting scar on China-U.S. ties.” On January 9, Pompeo said that he was lifting unilateral restrictions on contacts between American officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, ending what he termed as America’s effort to “appease” the communist regime. Taiwan has often been a subject of the clash between the US and China, with Washington blatantly opposing Beijing’s claim over the island.

In a commentary published by state-owned Xinhua news agency, a writer opined that lifting of longstanding restrictions on American contacts with Taiwanese counterparts proves that Pompeo “is only interested in stoking unwarranted confrontations, and has no interest in world peace.” Meanwhile, another commentary posted online by CGTN, the English-language channel of state broadcaster CCTV, called Pompeo’s announcement “a cowardly act of sabotage” of the next US administration. The next administration is scheduled to swear in on January 20.

Pompeo lifts sanctions

On January 9, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he was lifting restrictions on contacts between American officials and their Taiwanese counterparts. In a statement, the top diplomat asserted that for several decades, the US had created “complex internal restrictions” in a bid to “appease” the communist regime. However, in his last days in office, Pompeo reiterated the incumbent administrations resolve to stricken its policies against China lifting all the unilateral sanctions.

Pompeo has been a staunch critic of the Chinese regime and many times voiced his opposition to Chinese policies. Earlier last year, he had supported President Donald Trump in labelling the coronavirus as ‘China virus’. More recently, he had threatened sanctions on the Jingpin administration if it continues to arrest pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. "No more," Pompeo declared in a statement. "Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions."

China has long been stepping up its threats to bring the self-governing island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols. It has been using its diplomatic clout to stop Taiwan from joining any organisations that require statehood for membership. It announced on Thursday that UN Ambassador Kelly Craft would go to Taiwan, a move that sparked sharp criticism from Beijing and a warning that the US would pay a heavy price.

(with inputs from AP)

