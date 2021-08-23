Chinese Media Mocks Military Dog's Reserved Seat While Afghans Get Squeezed Into US Plane

As the Taliban seized several parts of Afghanistan, lakhs of civilians have been living in a state of fear of being brutally killed or tortured by the extremist group. A couple of days ago, the whole world witnessed a heartbreaking video that could become some of the defining images of the fall of Kabul. In the video, Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban takeover clung to the side of a departing US military jet. At the same time, a video also went viral in which around 600 Afghans could be seen squeezing themselves onto a cargo jet designed to carry 150 people while a US military dog was given a reserved seat in the same jet.

Watch the video here:

Latest from Chinese state media's late night show style comedy series. pic.twitter.com/Q9qk8FR0oh — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 22, 2021

A clip from Chinese satire show goes viral

Grabbing the opportunity with both hands, Chinese media started cracking jokes on the US over the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. Recently, a video from a satire show called Deer Show in which an anchor can be seen taking jibe over the US troops and the evacuation went viral on several social media platforms including Twitter. The mockery show that was originally uploaded on GlobaLink, a website run by Xinhua news agency, mocked the dog for getting the privileged seat during the evacuation.

An anchor reads as saying, "During the evacuation, over 600 Afghans crammed into a US cargo plane, yet US military dogs sat on reserved seats of a passenger plane. The USA has fought so many wars around the world for all sorts of reasons." While wrapping up the show, the female anchor said, "One, facing disasters, do not count on a superpower which brings a super disaster. Second, seeking for nation-building, now you know whose door you shall never knock." It is worth noting that this is not the first time when the Chinese media outlet mocked the intelligence of the US military. Earlier, editor-in-chief of state-run newspaper Global Times tweeted that the power transition in Afghanistan is even more smooth than a presidential transition in the US. "Chinese netizens joked that the power transition in Afghanistan is even more smooth than presidential transition in the US (sic)," read the tweet of Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief.

(Image Credit: @maytham956 Twitter)