Chinese PLA Calls US Navy 'destroyer Of Peace' As USS Benfold Traverses South China Sea

As the United States Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) traversed South China Sea's territorial waters off Paracel Islands, or Xisha archipelago as known to China, without the PRC government’s permission, the latter slammed Washington as the "destroyer of regional peace and stability." “Facts have once again proved that the US is nothing but a ‘security risk maker in the South China Sea,'" Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, said in a statement. He informed that USS Benfold (DDG-65) entered Chinese sovereign waters near the disputed Paracel Islands "illegally."

Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to conduct tracking and monitoring on the US destroyer and "warned it off," he further added.

On July 13 (local time) USS Benfold (DDG 65) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law. Read more: https://t.co/VbHoAZYhTc pic.twitter.com/7fL1MSQB50 — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) July 13, 2022

“We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative actions,” the Southern Theater Command said in a statement.

Responding angrily to US military's maritime incursion, People's Liberation Army Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli said that US Navy violated China's sovereignty and security, as well as "severely undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea" by sailing a destroyer close to islands in the South China Sea controlled by Beijing's armed forces. United States Navy 7th Fleet said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law," adding that all vessels reserve the right to have an “innocent passage” under international law in the South China Sea. United States Navy 7th Fleet dismissed Beijing's 'sovereign' claims as 'false.'

Chinese military H-6K bomber is seen conducting training exercises, as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted a combat air patrol in the South China Sea. Credit: Associated Press

Island disputed as sovereign by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam

Island comprising of more than 130 strategic reefs and atolls that is located at about 250 miles (400 km) east of central Vietnam and approximately 220 miles (350 km) southeast of Hainan Island, Beijing is disputed, as China, Taiwan, and Vietnam all lay sovereign claims on it. On July 12, 2016 the international tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague ruled that China has no sovereign claims in South China Sea after a dispute was brought to the court by the Philippines. PRC has been laying claims on the territorial waters way beyond the “nine-dash” line that includes neutral international waters or the exclusive economic zones of other smaller island nations.

Chinese president, Xi Jinping, although rejected the tribunal's ruling asserting that China’s “territorial sovereignty and marine rights” would not be affected by international court. This has exacerbated the geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea which is also a major maritime shipping lane for transportation of global commerce, and is rich in oil and gas reserves.

While US Navy's 7th Fleet issued a statement saying that Washington's patrol in the South China Sea was a routine 'freedom of navigation' FONOP through the strategic seaway. The military operation “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the 7th Fleet said in the release, adding that such transits are significant for US Navy for maintaining its presence in the Indo-Pacific.

Beijing harshly responded that US military breached international law and norms governing international relations. "This is yet another irrefutable proof of the US attempt to militarize the South China Sea through maritime hegemony," said PLA spokesperson, adding that troops of the PLA Southern Theater Command are on high alert and that they resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Beijing 'fully militarized' three disputed islands in South China Sea

A top US Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino had earlier warned that Beijing has almost "fully militarized" at least three of the disputed islands in the South China Sea and has installed anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets. This 'hostile action' of PLA threatens sovereignty of other smaller island nations, John C. Aquilino said. “I think over the past 20 years we’ve witnessed the largest military buildup since World War II by the PRC," Aquilino told The Associated Press in an interview.

Chinese Air Force personnel march past the Chinese military's J10C fighter and JH-7A2 fighter bomber during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. Credit: Associated Press

“They have advanced all their capabilities and that buildup of weaponization is destabilizing to the region," he continued. He spoke to the agency reporters whilst he was onboard a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft that traversed near the Chinese-held outposts in the South China Sea’s Spratly archipelago. During the military routine, P-8A Poseidon jet was warned by Chinese callers that it had illegally encroached Chinese territory.