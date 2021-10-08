Chinese PLA's Former Western Theatre Commander Dies Of Cancer: Report

Senior Chinese General Zhang Xudong, who resigned as the head of Western Theatre Command bordered with India, has died aged 58. According to several reports and the Chinese media, Zhang was suffering from cancer and had gastrointestinal problems. Earlier, he was in charge of security along China’s border with India. He was responsible for security along China's border with India, however, he was replaced by Xu Qiling and he had to step down after just two months due to his own poor state of health.

According to military sources, Zhang was suffering from cancer and problems with his gastrointestinal tract before he passed away on October 1. Last year in December, Zhang was promoted to full general and replaced Zhao Zongqi as the head of China’s largest theatre command. In June he stepped down without giving any reason and was replaced by General Xu Qiling, previously head of the Eastern Theatre Command. The military sources said, “Zhang and Xu were rising stars in the military as President Xi Jinping seemed to think highly of them." It is reported that Zhang was also working closely with the ruling party in their Strategic Planning Committee. A source said, “Xu also has some problems linked to his gastrointestinal tract and that's why he left his post just two months after the appointment to the Western Theatre Command."

Working conditions to be blamed for the health of Army officials

A renowned researcher, Zhou Chenming, from the Yuan Wang military science and technology institute in Beijing, earlier said that several senior officers and commanders on the front line were suffering from gastrointestinal disease and other major health problems. He was cited by the local media outlet South China Morning Post and said, "Working conditions in the low-oxygen, low-temperature, high-altitude Western Theatre Command are tough, with coronary heart disease becoming a common problem among officers and soldiers." The Western Theatre Command was established to modernise the military and it divided the country’s border into five theatre commands. This allowed the military to be more alert and combat-ready. Earlier last year, the troops from the Western Theatre Command were involved in a stand-off with the Indian military, which included a deadly clash in the Galwan valley.

With ANI inputs