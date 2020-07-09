China Government Spokesperson Preaches Democracy And 'people' To The World; Rings Hollow

While China continues to be under the scanner for its blatant human rights abuses and expansionist policies, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday shared her ideas on the country's systems saying that their citizens were the only ones who could speak out and decide whether the path that China was adopting was right or wrong.

Preaching the world about democracy and development, the Chinese spokesperson claimed that China had taken a path which it believed would alleviate its population of 1.4 billion people out of poverty and backwardness adding that the only ones who could object or be concerned about it were its citizens. "No one has the right to rebuff," she added.

Every country takes its development path on the basis of its cultural and historic traditions. China's path has been the way out of poverty and backwardness for the 1.4 billion Chinese people. No one has the right to rebuff. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 9, 2020

After all, it should be the people of the country concerned to adjudicate whether their country's choice of system and path is right or not. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) July 9, 2020

China's history of human rights abuses

While the Chinese spokesperson claims that China follows a democratic system, taking the will of its people in consideration, it is important to mention that the country follows a single-party system with the Communist Party of China handling the exclusive political leadership of a country over 1.4 billion since 1949.

China's blatant quashing of freedom and rights within its own country was exposed through Beijing’s brutal and systematic crackdown on Uighurs. Beijing has been taking draconian measures to curb birth rates among Uighurs as a part of the crackdown on China’s Muslim population by forcing them into mass sterilisation.

China has not only been suppressing voices within its country by has been extending its aggressive behaviour to its neighbouring nations, which it considers are under its complete rule.

Last year China introduced the national security law in Hong Kong, bringing radical changes, giving huge amounts of control to Beijing over the city than ever before. In response to the criticism, China muzzled the voices of young pro-democracy activists and students through extensive use of police brutality and force.

Meanwhile, it continues to push its "one nation two systems" policy on Taiwan despite its repeated statements rejecting it. Earlier this year, the country snubbed Taiwan by blocking its independent representation in the WHO claiming Taiwan as its own territory, threatening them that they would be brought under its control by military force if it deemed necessary.

Its annexation of Tibet in the 1960s has been a long-standing example of the country's ideals and has only emboldened them after they successfully captured their territory forcing Tibetans along with their spiritual leader Dalai Lama to exile in India.

Last month, 50 UN independent had raised their concerns against China's human rights abuses, asking the UN Human Rights Council to 'act with a sense of urgency' and protect the fundamental freedoms in regions under the China's control including Tibet, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang.

