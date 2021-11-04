Chinese Stooge Attacks India Over Prayagraj-Shanghai Comparison, Netizens Hit Back

Chinese stooge and Editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times Hu Xijin attempted to stir controversy on Thursday by raking up a comparison between Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Sharing how Prayagraj was lit up for the festival of Diwali, Indian author Aparna Sinha had tweeted a video on November 3 which showed how the city was adorned with lights and laser shows to celebrate the festival season. In her caption, Sinha had written that people could mistake Prayagraj for Shanghai given how the streets were lit up for Diwali.

Using her tweet, Hu Xijin attempted to one-up India by adding a video showing the streets of Shanghai. Opening the panel up for netizens, he asked 'Have a look. Do they look alike?'

Indian author Aparna Sinha @aparna326 compares Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh with Shanghai. Have a look. Do they look alike? pic.twitter.com/Z9O0Q6eLkN — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 4, 2021

Netizens react

Netizens were quick to clap back at the Chinese stooge and remind him that while the great port city of Shanghai has its own splendour, the ancient city of Prayagraj which is the site of the sacred 'sangam' does have many advantages. Some netizens also detailed the differences between Prayagraj and Shanghai reminding Hu Xijin that while people could express themselves freely in the Indian city, the same could not be said about Shanghai. Notably, Sinha, who had originally posted the video also hit back the Chinese stooge's attempt to look down at India saying that like jokes, 'democracy' was also not for everyone.

Joke and sarcasm, like democracy, is not for everyone! Have a great year! https://t.co/LRyGhWRgYG — Aparna sinha🇮🇳 (@aparna326) November 4, 2021

Simply no comparison..Shanghai will year to reach the glory of Prayagraj.

Concrete jungle with led lights does not make a great civilization — amit2you (@Amit2you) November 4, 2021

In Prayagraj, people have freedom, which shanghains dont. — Pizza General پیزا جنرل۔ (@GenPizzaBajwa) November 4, 2021

In Prayagraj people can think,laugh, cry, make noise, can abuse our rulers if they done wrong. Finally they decide who what to rule them in every 5 years .

But in Rich Shanghai we need permission for everything otherwise u won’t live in Shanghai — Jyo🇮🇳 (@rjyothish) November 4, 2021

Still better than Shanghai — VIVEK PANDEY (@TheUP_53sanghi) November 4, 2021

Chinese have no problems coz who ever say that he has problems, will land up in jail and then his organs will be harvestes — Pizza General پیزا جنرل۔ (@GenPizzaBajwa) November 4, 2021

😂😂your respond on micro things shows how society is fragile in china .

Hu hu shu shu : first learn to fight — Raunak Ranjeet Jain (@diplomat99) November 4, 2021

Grand laser show across Ayodhya

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is celebrating Diwali with much grandeur this year. A massive laser show was organised by the BJP government across the city of Ayodhya on Wednesday to mark Diwali. Laser lights displaying different colours flashed across the sky giving a true meaning to the festival of lights. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the event, was seen watching the show with delight.

In another significant development, UP's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University entered the Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya where 9 lakh earthen lamps were lit up to celebrate Diwali. "Today we've lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," said CM Yogi Adityanath.