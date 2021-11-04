Last Updated:

Chinese Stooge Attacks India Over Prayagraj-Shanghai Comparison, Netizens Hit Back

Sharing how Prayagraj was lit up for the festival of Diwali, Indian author Aparna Sinha had tweeted a video on November 3 making a comparison with Shanghai

Written By
Ananya Varma
Xi Jinping

Image: AP/Twitter


Chinese stooge and Editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times Hu Xijin attempted to stir controversy on Thursday by raking up a comparison between Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Sharing how Prayagraj was lit up for the festival of Diwali, Indian author Aparna Sinha had tweeted a video on November 3 which showed how the city was adorned with lights and laser shows to celebrate the festival season. In her caption, Sinha had written that people could mistake Prayagraj for Shanghai given how the streets were lit up for Diwali. 

Using her tweet, Hu Xijin attempted to one-up India by adding a video showing the streets of Shanghai. Opening the panel up for netizens, he asked 'Have a look. Do they look alike?' 

READ | China's Foreign Ministry urges US to stop 'harassing and suppressing' Chinese students

Netizens react

Netizens were quick to clap back at the Chinese stooge and remind him that while the great port city of Shanghai has its own splendour, the ancient city of Prayagraj which is the site of the sacred 'sangam' does have many advantages. Some netizens also detailed the differences between Prayagraj and Shanghai reminding Hu Xijin that while people could express themselves freely in the Indian city, the same could not be said about Shanghai. Notably, Sinha, who had originally posted the video also hit back the Chinese stooge's attempt to look down at India saying that like jokes, 'democracy' was also not for everyone. 

READ | US Prez Biden looks forward to boost ties with Indonesia amid rising tensions with China

Grand laser show across Ayodhya

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is celebrating Diwali with much grandeur this year. A massive laser show was organised by the BJP government across the city of Ayodhya on Wednesday to mark Diwali. Laser lights displaying different colours flashed across the sky giving a true meaning to the festival of lights. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the event, was seen watching the show with delight.

In another significant development, UP's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University entered the Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya where 9 lakh earthen lamps were lit up to celebrate Diwali. "Today we've lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," said CM Yogi Adityanath. 

READ | US Senator Hawley submits bill seeking $3 bn annually for Taiwan's arsenal to deter China

 

READ | N Korea in final arrangements to reopen China border to revive economy amid COVID: Report
Tags: China, Prayagraj, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND