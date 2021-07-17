Chinese Stooge Takes Jibe At Germany Over Tragic Flood, After Merkel's Human Rights Pitch

As over 100 people lost their lives and thousands have gone missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany, China attempted to take a jibe at the European nation over its 'lack of preparedness' in handling the crisis. Reacting to the extreme weather situation and the rising death toll in Germany, Chinese stooge Hu Xijin on Saturday hit out at the government saying that proper evacuations and emergency response to the disaster, were 'clearly not in place.'

Comparing the situation to China, the stooge said, if such a disaster occurred in his country, concerned officials would face stern penalties for the loss of lives.

"The heavy rains and severe floods in Germany have killed 133 people. It's so sad. Extreme weather early warnings and proper evacuations, as well as an emergency response to the disaster, were clearly not in place. If it happens in China, related officials would face a stern penalty," said Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-chief of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times in a tweet that was later deleted.

Germany is experiencing the worst catastrophe since World War II. Devastating floods have torn through villages and killed at least 150 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany where stunned emergency services added to the wreckage on Friday. Unsuspecting residents were caught completely off guard by the torrent that has killed over 130 across the country.

Germany calls out China over human rights violation, COVID-19 probe

While many countries, including the United Kingdom, expressed solidarity with Germany and offered support in rescue efforts, China took the low road by calling out the government over its disaster management. Notably, Hu Xijin's criticism of the Angela Merkel-led government comes just days after Germany asked China to allow the investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue.

During his visit to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva on July 15, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, "I call on China to make it possible for the investigations into the origins of COVID to be continued."

Moreover, the US and Germany on Friday vowed to stand up for free democratic societies in the world and make their 'voices heard' against China's attempts to undermine human rights.