Over 270 new sub-variants of COVID-19 have emerged in China in just one week. This was reportedly announced by China's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to a report from the Epoch Times, the Chinese authorities detected these new sub-variants between April 14 and 20, with residents posting positive test results online, indicating instances of reinfection. This development highlights the ongoing challenges in managing the spread of the virus and underscores the need for continued vigilance and monitoring of the evolving COVID-19 landscape.

There are growing concerns about possible reinfections and mutations of the virus, as many residents in China are posting their positive COVID-19 test results online. Social media posts are revealing instances where individuals and entire families have reportedly been re-infected with the virus, even after recovering previously. While symptoms have been reported as mild in some cases, these developments highlight the need for continued vigilance and research on the evolving nature of the virus and its potential impact on public health.

Are the reinfections a result of mutations?

According to a prominent Chinese virologist, the timing and scale of reinfections could be influenced by virus mutations. The virologist explained that typically, reinfections would start occurring about six months later and on a limited scale. However, if a mutation of the virus is significant enough to evade the human immune system, it could potentially lead to a second wave of reinfections, the virologist warned. These insights underscore the ongoing concerns and uncertainties surrounding the evolving nature of the virus. Beijing was dedicated to strict lockdown measures until the widespread protests against this approach. Another variable in this whole situation is the question of how effective Chinese vaccines are. The fear is that Chinese vaccines are less effective than other vaccines.