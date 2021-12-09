China stooped to an all-time low on Thursday as it attempted to play filthy politics on the unfortunate and tragic demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Hiding behind its stooge Global Times' story, China made a very shameful and propagandist comment claiming that the death of General Bipin Rawat in the Indian Air Force chopper crash 'exposed the lack of discipline and combat preparedness' of India.

"It also dealt a heavy blow to the country's military modernization that could linger for a long time," a Global Times story read .

China's insensitive and propagandist remark has caused outrage among Indians who are still grieving the loss of the country's first CDS and 12 others who died tragically in the IAF chopper crash. Citizens took to social media to criticise China's cowardly approach to attack and target CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and India while other countries condoled the demise of the visionary Armed Forces leader.

On Wednesday, a Mi5-V17 chopper flying in from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed. The chopper had onboard, besides CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other people. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, 3 including General Bipin Rawat was rushed to the hospital, where he and one other succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, is being treated for severe burns and is on life support.

Mi17V5 is an advanced transport helicopter with IAF since 2012

For the unversed like China, the Mi17V5 helicopter which crashed is an advanced military transport chopper that has been with the Indian Air Force (IAF) since 2012. Manufactured by Russian Helicopters' subsidiary Kazan, the helicopter has onboard weather radar and is equipped with the latest generation of night vision devices. It also has the new PKV-8 autopilot system and a KNEI-8 avionics suite. It can carry a maximum take-off weight of 13,000 kg and a maximum payload weight of 4,000 kg.

India had in 2008 signed a deal with Russia to induct 80 Mi17V5 medium-lift helicopters for strengthening its chopper fleet for humanitarian and disaster relief missions and transport operations. The contract was later expanded for the delivery of 151 Mi17V5 helicopters.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Air Commander Shailendra Sood (Retd.), a Defence analyst, said that the helicopter was a very reliable machine to fly with. "There is a lot of skill involved in flying a helicopter," said Group Captain Augustine Vinod (Retd.), Defence Analyst, adding that there might have been changing invisibility.

"I got stuck at the same place in the same environment in 1971, you lose visibility. The cockpit recorder will reveal the details," said Major General PK Sehgal (Retd.), Defence Expert.

#ChopperCrashQuestions | Though it's a very reliable machine to fly with, we cannot eliminate any factors. We must wait for the enquiry: Air Commodore Shailendra Sood (Retd.), Defence Analyst



Tune in here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/IgTJvcXxag — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021

There are a number of factors, and an inquiry to ascertain the primary factor that led to the crash has been initiated. The black box of the Indian Air Force helicopter along with Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder has been recovered by the inquiry team. A tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh. He is currently serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.