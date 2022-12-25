Last Updated:

Crematoriums 'overflow' In China As COVID Continues To Wreak Havoc In The Country 

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a fast pace in China, bodies are "overflowing" into the parking lot of Shi Qiaopu Funeral Home in Chongqing City.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a fast pace in China, bodies are reportedly "overflowing" into the parking lot of Shi Qiaopu Funeral Home in Chongqing City. Also in Beijing, due to the rise in COVID cases in China, containers are being used to transport bodies. As per CNN reports, China's crematoriums have been packed and people have been forced to wait for hours to get their relatives and known cremated. Disturbing videos have been witnessed on social media posts where one can see the frustration of many people who are struggling to find a hearse and a slot for cremation at a funeral home, reported ANI.

Covid Cases Increase in China

Spike in China's Covid cases has been deliberately ignored by China's state media, reported ANI. The local media has not been covering the scenes of crowded hospital wards and packed crematoriums. Meanwhile, only a few people are dying due to COVID-19 as per the government's new counting criteria, said Chinese officials. 

 

An unverified user on Twitter who goes by the name Byron Wan shared four clips that shows the actual conditions of the hospitals across China on December 24.

In another tweet, the same user wrote, "Beiqing Community Newspaper Tongzhou Edition reported on Dec 22 that a funeral home/crematory in Tongzhou has been operating at maximum capacity, currently cremating 140-150 bodies per day, up from 40 before!"

A major crematorium in Beijing has been fully packed with a long line of cars waiting for their turn to perform last rites. Grieving families have been waiting in queues holding the photographs of the deceased, reported ANI. As per CNN reports, people have been waiting for more than a day to cremate their deceased family members and have been frustrated with the Chinese government's management. 

