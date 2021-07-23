'Cultural Genocide': Exiled Tibetan Sikyong Accuses China Of Destroying Tibet's Identity

Penpa Tsering, the new Sikyong or the leader of the Tibetan government-in-exile, has criticised Beijing for ruining Tibet's identity. He also urged the United States and other democratic forces to band together to oppose Beijing. Tsering was named the new president of the Tibetan government-in-exile in late May, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. The Tibetan government-in-exile is situated in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala.

Exiled Tibetan Sikyong accuses China of destroying Tibet's identity

"More and more Chinese are moving into Tibet. The majority community is completely overwhelming our minority community and destroying its identity, amounting to a certain level of cultural genocide," Tsering said. "Tibetan Buddhists' freedom of religion is being violated," he added, referring to the placement of surveillance cameras in Tibetan Buddhist monasteries.

"China is the only country which spends more money on internal security than external security. All that money is put on repressive measures against the minorities," Nikkei Asia quoted Tsering's words. He also praised a joint statement issued by the leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialised countries in June at their summit in Cornwall, England, which mentioned China's human rights challenges.

In 1950, Chinese troops invaded Tibet, which they ultimately conquered. Tibetans and Chinese soldiers clashed violently during the 1959 Tibetan uprising. After a failed revolt against Chinese control, the 14th Dalai Lama escaped to India. The highest Tibetan Buddhist leader, the Dalai Lama, created a government-in-exile in India. According to Nikkei Asia, currently, there are more than 10,000 Tibetans residing in Dharamsala alone, with an estimated 160,000 Tibetan exiles around the world. Tsering said last Friday that if the COVID-19 situation improves, religious leader Dalai Lama wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Tibetan Town

During his first visit to Tibet, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located border town in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Xinhua news agency, Xi arrived at the Nyingchi Mainling Airport on Wednesday and was received by locals and authorities from several ethnic groups. He's the first Chinese leader to pay a visit to the town on the India-China border. China's state media kept Xi's politically vital visit under wraps until Friday.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI