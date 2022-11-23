Last Updated:

Factory Fire In Central China Kills 38 People, Chinese Media Reports

As per China's state media, a fire was reported on Monday evening in a chemical factory.

Saumya joshi
China factory fire

IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative


A fire in a factory in China's Henan province has killed 38 people and has left two injured. According to the Chinese state media, the fire was reported on November 21 evening at a company that deals in chemicals and other industrial goods and was put out in four hours. As per the statement of the police to the Chinese media, the suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but the cause remains unclear. More than 200 rescue workers and 60 firefighters were pressed into service, according to state media. 

Factory fire in China

This is not the first time that China has seen such incidents of the industrial blaze, there have been many more in the past that left scores dead and raised concerns about public safety. The weak safety standards and corruption among officials have made such industrial accidents a common phenomenon in China.

Major fires in China in past years: 

  • 2015 - 165 people got killed in a massive explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tianjin port.
  • 2019 (March) -  A chemical factory in Yancheng (northeastern Jiangsu province) had an explosion that killed 78 people, injured over 600, and devastated homes in a large area.
  • 2021 (October)  - 4 people were killed and 47 injured in a powerful explosion at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Shenyang which has both residential and commercial buildings.
