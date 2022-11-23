Factory Fire In Central China Kills 38 People, Chinese Media Reports

A fire in a factory in China's Henan province has killed 38 people and has left two injured. According to the Chinese state media, the fire was reported on November 21 evening at a company that deals in chemicals and other industrial goods and was put out in four hours. As per the statement of the police to the Chinese media, the suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but the cause remains unclear. More than 200 rescue workers and 60 firefighters were pressed into service, according to state media.

Factory fire in China

This is not the first time that China has seen such incidents of the industrial blaze, there have been many more in the past that left scores dead and raised concerns about public safety. The weak safety standards and corruption among officials have made such industrial accidents a common phenomenon in China.

Major fires in China in past years: