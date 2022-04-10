Four Chinese Military Aircraft Enter Taiwan’s ADIZ In Latest Incursion

Four Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, ANI reported, citing local media. The aircraft was identified as a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane, a CAIC WZ-10 attack helicopter, and a Russian-made Mi-17 freight helicopter, according to Taiwan News. The aircraft appeared in Taiwan's ADIZ's southwest sector and were warned to depart. According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the aircraft's activities.

This was the seventh time in April that Chinese planes breached Taiwan's ADIZ. According to Taiwan News, the intrusions have been characterised as Chinese attempts to deplete Taiwan's air defence forces.

Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with almost 24 million inhabitants located off the southern coast of mainland China. Taipei, on the other hand, has resisted Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed. China has warned that "Taiwanese independence" will result in war.

President Tsai meets air force base pilots amid growing Chinese military activities

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen recently met with fighter jet pilots in an apparent effort to improve their morale amid increased Chinese military activity near Taiwan, ANI reported. According to NHK World, she recently visited an air force facility in the northern city of Hsinchu. The Taiwanese president was briefed on the technology designed to boost pilot survival rates in emergency situations.

According to NHK World, Tsai Ing-wen warned roughly 70 pilots that they are facing more difficult missions as a result of the current international situation and growing authoritarianism. She stated that combat training will demonstrate Taiwan's willingness to defend itself against the rest of the world. From January through March 22, more than 250 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's defence ministry.

The number has more than doubled from the same time last year. According to experts, pilots who come into contact with Chinese aircraft face more challenges. In January and March, two Taiwanese fighter planes crashed during training.

(With inputs from ANI)