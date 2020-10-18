Hong Kong Activist Alexandra Wong Who Went Missing Last Year Was Held In China

The 64-year-old woman, who was often spotted in Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests until 2019 and then disappeared suddenly, was held in mainland China for over a year. Alexandra Wong appeared before the press on Saturday, October 17, where she alleged that she was held in mainland China for 14 months. According to BBC, Wong claimed that she was detained by the Chinese police near the border with Shenzhen last August and was kept in custody for 45 days initially.

'Won't give up fighting'

Wong accused the mainland authorities of forcing her to confess that her activism was wrong and also said that she had to declare on camera that she hadn't been tortured. Wong was allegedly sent on a "patriotic tour" to Shaanxi province where she had to sing the Chinese national anthem holding the Chinese flag. Wong alleged that she was not given any written documentation of the charges she has been facing in the mainland. Wong, during the press conference, claimed that she was not allowed to renter Hong Kong until last month when the conditions expired. During the press conference, Wong vowed to change the authoritarian system and said that she would never give up fighting.

Several activists and pro-democracy protesters have been arrested in Hong Kong ever since the national security law has been imposed in the city by Beijing. Hong Kong, a former British colony, which was handed over to the Chinese in 1997, has been witnessing widespread protests since 2019, which were initially started over an extradition bill that the mainland Communist Party was planning to bring but later had to withdraw under pressure. However, the protests continued and the people of Hong Kong are now demanding full democracy, which China with its draconian laws has tried to suppress over the years.

The Chinese government passed a national security law in June this year, which intensified protests across the city because of the authoritarian nature of the legislation. The people and the international community fear that the law would dilute whatever autonomy and freedom Hong Kong had after the British left agreeing upon the 'One China, Two Systems' policy.

