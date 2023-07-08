In China, Tourists Can Visit Historic Kashgar Mosque But Worshippers Not Allowed

Chinese authorities have recently begun selling tickets for tourists to visit the iconic Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, a historic religious site that has been largely closed off to Muslim Uyghurs for years, except on select holy days and for propaganda purposes.

The mosque, which holds immense cultural and religious significance for the Uyghur community, has been subject to strict restrictions on worship since 2016. This period coincides with the Chinese government's severe crackdown on Uyghur religious practices and culture, aimed at combating what they believe to be religious extremism fueling acts of terrorism.

Information about the availability of tickets to visit the mosque initially emerged on the Chinese short-video platform Duoyin and was later mentioned in a report by Radio Free Asia. A travel agency based in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region reportedly stated that visitors would be required to pay a fee ranging from 20 to 40 yuan, depending on their age. Entry, however, would be free for individuals aged 65 and above.

Upon discovering the social media posts regarding ticket sales, some observers assumed that the Chinese government had transformed the revered Id Kah Mosque into a museum. However, local police in Kashgar reportedly clarified that the mosque has not been converted into a museum. It is open for visitors, albeit not for worship. They advised individuals seeking further information to contact local travel agencies for guidance.

Since 2017, government policies in Xinjiang have led to the destruction or damage of up to 16,000 mosques, accounting for approximately 65 per cent of all mosques in the region, according to the Uyghur Human Rights Project, an activist group based in the United States. While some mosques have been closed but left intact, others remain open but are subjected to constant surveillance.

The decision to sell tickets to visit the Id Kah Mosque has raised concerns among human rights advocates and Uyghur communities worldwide, who view it as another attempt by Chinese authorities to control and manipulate religious practices in Xinjiang. Critics argue that such actions undermine the fundamental rights of Uyghurs to freely practice their faith, further exacerbating tensions and deepening the divide between the Chinese government and the Uyghur population.