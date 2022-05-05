In China, Woman Forcefully Pinned Down As Healthcare Workers Conduct COVID-19 Test

In China, COVID-19 cases have resurfaced in the last month. As of now, China has recorded 1.1 million COVID cases prompting the Chinese government to impose harsh COVID restrictions. Videos have emerged from the country depicting food shortages and appalling living conditions of the people due to the current lockdown. Now, another video has surfaced on the Internet which shows a man forcefully conducting a COVID test on a woman.

The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter last week on April 27. In the 28 second clip, a woman is being pinned down on the ground by a man, who is seen sitting on top of her and forcefully conducting a COVID test. In the video, the man restrains the woman and forces her to open her mouth while a healthcare practitioner obtains a swab sample for a COVID-19 test. The caption of the video read, "This forced detection gesture should be seen by the whole world."

People were enraged by the man's approach

Since the video was shared on the internet, it has gone viral with 46 thousand views, more than 300 likes and over 250 retweets. People were enraged by the man’s approach to the COVID test, with some blaming him for harassment. One Twitter user commented, "This is a forced test, this is clearly a rape test."

Another commenter said, "This is very wrong, u don't handle woman like this, thy should have try to convince her then doing it like this." The third person wrote, "If not yet, Now she will catch COVID from this Man."

COVID situation in China

On the internet, many videos have emerged showcasing enforcers in white medical-isolation gowns harassing people, hauling them away or welding doors shut with metal bars. In temporary quarantine camps, tens of thousands of individuals are being detained. Citizens have suffered significantly as a result of COVID restrictions. Media reports suggest that people are living in a small spaces with insufficient food and other essential necessities. The Chinese government has been chastised for their inhumane actions against the people. The country has seen a number of protests since the lockdown began, with residents demanding better healthcare and adequate supplies of basic materials.

Image: @S7i5FV0JOz6sV3A/Twitter