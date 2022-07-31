Is China's Global Security Initiative Helping Beijing Build Military, Influence In Africa?

In an effort to boost ties with Africa, China is promoting a new Global Security Initiative that requires military training, intelligence sharing and counterterrorism. Beijing is boosting ties with the African countries as both ally France and the US have been either witnessing resistance or have scaled back on their African military operations. Beijing has been trying to exercise its influence in Africa by engaging in peace, development, and cooperation, as well as deepening the China-Africa comprehensive and strategic partnership.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping dispatched a letter to the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, urging the two sides to "safeguard international fairness and justice," the SCMP reported. He insisted that both sides implement the Global Security Initiative (GSI) to realise that "lasting peace and universal security is the common aspiration of the Chinese and African people”. Beijing's Global Security Initiative is its latest contribution to peace and development in a changing world, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated. The framework was adopted as security threats surfaced "one after another", posing daunting challenges to the overall peace and development of the global allies, the Chinese Ministry stressed.

Beijing's vision to 'secure its own national interests' and become a superpower

GSI is underpinned by “six commitments”, namely, staying committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security; staying committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; staying committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter; staying committed to taking seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries; staying committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, and staying committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains.

Beijing's GSI focuses on preventing conflicts and wars and attaining the common aspirations of all countries to uphold multilateralism and international solidarity. It was first introduced during the annual Boao Forum, held in April 2022, by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“China is ready to work with African friends in upholding the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security,” Xi's letter to China-Africa Peace and Security Forum read.

According to China, its ambitious vision of GSI is the pursuit of the idea that one nation’s security shall not be at the cost of others. In recent years, the Chinese government has strengthened its cooperation with Africa, has trained thousands of military troops as well as deployed them to the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

China is also seeking further involvement in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel regions in order to secure its own national interests. The GSI is the outcome of China's vision to be a global superpower as its rival United States has upped the 'China threat' narrative. Several African countries have also struck deals to procure military arms and equipment from China as it seeks to expand its global influence.