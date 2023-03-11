Is It Raining Worms In China? Viral Video From Beijing Leaves Netizens Perplexed | WATCH

A bizarre video from the Chinese city of Beijing showing roads and vehicles covered with worm-like creatures has taken social media by storm, with people wondering where the 'rain of worms' came from.

Some reports have even claimed that people in Beijing would now be required to carry umbrellas to avoid getting hit by the 'worm rain'.

'Worm rain' on Beijing streets leaves netizens perplexed

As of now, there has been no official explanation from Chinese authorities, but the scientific journal Mother Nature Network has suggested that the worm-like creatures were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds. "This type of occurrence happens after a storm when insects are caught up in a whirlpool," as per a report published by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, a Chinese journalist named Shen Shwei on Twitter has tried to solve the mystery. He claimed that the video clip was fake, and Beijing did not witness any rainfall in recent times. "I'm in Beijing, and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t gotten any rainfall these days," Shiwei tweeted.

After the video went viral online, some users claimed that the video was fake, while others said that the worms were only on cars and not on the road. However, another section has claimed that this type of incident is not abnormal and occurs during March.

Here's how Twitteratis reacted to the 'worm rain' video

One user who saw the video took to the comment section and wrote, "Le Chinese kid: Daddy Daddy, food is falling from the sky." Another person's comment read, "Please correct it. It's food rain." A third user questioned, "Why these are only on one side of the road and the other side is so clean?" Another user asked, "Are these edible?"

