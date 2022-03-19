In a significant development overseas, on March 18 Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in relation to the United States' relations with 'pro-independence forces in Taiwan'. In the telephonic conversation with the US President, Xi asked the White House to 'handle' the Taipei conflict 'properly' as Beijing deems the issue as a defining contributory factory to China-US relations.

As per reports in Chinese media, Xi dialled on Biden to state that the Taiwan conflict needs to be taken care of properly in order to avoid any adverse impact on relations of both nations. China's authority to take up the Taiwan conflict over the call comes as Beijing perceives Taiwan as a breakaway region that should be realigned with the Xi-led regime. In fact, over the years, reports have emerged wherein China has openly regarded Taiwan as its own and in complete disregard of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who has repeatedly snubbed Beijing's advancements whether diplomatically or via forces.

US 'sending wrong signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan'

"Some individuals in the United States are sending the wrong signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan, and that is very dangerous," Jinping told the US President over the telephonic conversation.

"If the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, it will have a subversive impact on the relationship between the two countries," he further said.

While asking the United States to pay adequate attention to the Taiwan conflict, Xi further told Biden that the Russia-Ukraine war should end at the earliest. He said that all parties to the conflict should jointly support the Russia-Ukraine dialogue and the US and NATO should conduct talks with Russia to solve the 'crux' of the ongoing crisis in Kyiv.

Beijing further told Biden that Taiwan is the most sensitive and vital issue in its ties with Washington, the US has clarified its stand on multiple instances. On March 14, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had stated that the US shall leave no stone unturned to prevent China from annexing Taiwan by force, despite Biden's support for the "One-China Policy." Her comments came after the Chinese Defence Ministry warned last week that anyone interfering with the Communist Party of China's (CPC) long-term aim of reunification with Taiwan would face "severe repercussions."

Now, while the US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, internationally, the White House is seen as one of the staunch supporters of Taiwan's sovereignty and prominent ammunition suppliers to the East Asian country.

After the said telephonic conversation between the duo, the White House clarified that President Biden has reiterated the US policy on Taiwan and that the same stance shall continue. Snubbing any unilateral change to the status quo, the US stated that Biden and Jinping agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between both nations, the White House further stated.